The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 9: Piplup & More

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three Water-type cards.

Staryu: If you know, you know. Looking at this card, longtime Pokémon TCG collectors will likely think of one name: Yuka Morii . Morii has been a clay artist and photographer for the TCG spanning years and years now, creating scenes with her trademark style that stand out beautifully from every set in which a Morii card appears. If you are looking to build binders focusing on specific artists, a Yuka Morii binder is a must.

This one has Chilling Reign vibes for me with all the snow action. delivers one of the most adorable illustrations in the set with Piplup building a snowman as it lifts its gaze to the sky, marveling at the falling snow. Manaphy: Another cutie is this Manaphy by HYGONOSUKE, who illustrates the Mythical Pokémon skipping across a sunset-lit body of water. The background is practically begging to be holographic, but this is actually a regular rare in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.