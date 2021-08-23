The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 1

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we begin our journey with the Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Golisopod GX: Immediately, a shift in the artwork is noticeable. While we're still seeing the 3D style that will dominate much of the GX era, the detail and the rendering of the art has been dramatically increased to accentuate the action. While Sun & Moon and Guardians Rising felt like general introductions to Alolan Pokémon, this Golisopod card sets the tone for a much more themed set. Burning Shadows is going to be all about that action.

Charizard GX: Easily one of the better GXs we've seen so far in our first three Sun & Moon retrospects, Charizard arrives with a burst of flames in this era. This collector's favorite looks badass on its debut GX, filling up the entire card with its flames, fangs, and claws. The Rainbow Rare version of this card, which we'll get to later, is the chase card of the set and remains to this day one of the most valuable cards from any Sun & Moon set.

Ho-Oh GX: Ho-Oh looks like a force to be reckoned with here, and man oh man does it look to be in a bad mood. You can see the focus on action increased here by looking at all of these cards. We'll continue to see sets that are a bit more themed like this as we advance through these expansions.

