The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 14

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

We have come to one of the top cards in Celebrations.

Pop Series – Umbreon Star.

Also sometimes called Umbreon Gold Star, this card reprints the most expensive POP Series promo to ever be printed by the Pokémon TCG. It is a chase card among chase cards that was impossible to find in good condition at a price less than… you know, a functional car. Funny enough, that Umbreon wasn't even holographic, which makes this reprint the first time the card has gone holo. It depicts Umbreon in its Shiny form at a time when doing such a thing was a lot rarer in the Pokémon TCG. While releasing such a card won't impact the value of the original, it gives collectors a chance to pull a new version of a card that had been all but unobtainable. That is the strength of Celebrations — it doesn't devalue the classic. Instead, it revisits the classics and gives them premium treatment with wider availability.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations