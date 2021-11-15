The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 17

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

EX Legend Maker – Mew ex: This was one of my personal chase cards. I love any card with Mew and am a big fan of the old-school, lowercase ex cards. These cards featured a silver, foil holographic border so you could see that sparkling galaxy foil not only on the background behind Mew, but indeed on the border as well.

And here we have another lowercase ex, but this time mixed with the card-type. The symbol stands for Delta Species. This is a type of Pokémon card that features a species that has a typing on the card that it is not normally associated with. Here, we have a blazing, Fire-type Gardevoir which makes for a visually stunning ex. Diamond & Pearl – Great Encounters – Claydol: This card is included due to its role as a highly playable card during its era of the Pokémon TCG. I think it's a good move to have cards that are famous for their role in the meta, as players kept the Pokémon TCG alive at a time when many collectors dropped off in interest.

