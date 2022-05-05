The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 10: Mr. Mime GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with the Psychic-type cards.

Mr. Mime GX: The go-to GX artist, 5ban Graphics , contributes this somewhat left-field Ultra Rare. Powerful species and final evolutions often get GXs and, at the time of release, Mr. Mime was a one-stager that hadn't really gotten much TCG prominence when it comes to major hits. It's funny that in a set featuring one of the most powerful Legendary attackers in the game, Rayquaza, as its set mascot we see species like Mr. Mime also sharing the spotlight.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.