The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 17: Skitty Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we finish up with the commons, uncommons, and rares with a pair of personal favorites of mine.

We're seeing a lot of Ken Sugimori stock art in Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. Some collectors don't like this, seeing it as lazy and basic. However, Sugimori's artwork as the head designer for Pokémon is iconic and is what sets the house style. It also harkens back to the earlier Wizards of the Coasts sets when using this artwork was the norm. For me, it depends on how this artwork is used and if the background works. I personally love this Sugimori Skitty due to the background's minimalistic use of its ear and tail pattern.

Then, we get a beautiful Delcatty illustration from Sekio with delicate linework and watercolors that is an undeniable beauty. I chose these two not only because I had to spotlight this specific gorgeous card which depicts a cute and domestic Delcatty, but because these are among my favorite Pokémon and I find them dramatically underrated.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with Full Arts of this set.