The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 27: Gold Secret Rares

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by wrapping up the Secret Rare section.

Like all main series Sun & Moon era sets up to this point, the Secret Rare section of Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm begins with Rainbow Rare Pokémon GX and ends with a selection of Gold cards. While the Sword & Shield era spiced things up by including select Pokémon in the Gold section, most Sun & Moon-era sets (with the exception of Ultra Prism, Dragon Majesty, and Hidden Fate) simply feature a selection of Gold Trainer Items and Energies. These are cards primarily for competitive players to flex, using a Secret Rare version of a Trainer otherwise available in the set. The one card that collectors might really like here is the Rainbow Energy Gold Secret Rare, which brings back memories of Wizards of the Coast days when Rainbow Energy was the first holographic Energy Card you could pull from a booster pack.

Next time, this journey continues with the top five cards of this set.