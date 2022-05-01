The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 6: Water-types

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with some more Water-types.

Luvdisc: Crochet, felt, and photography make this unique Luvdisc card by Asako Ito stand out amongst the illustrative cards of Celestial Storm. Just like with Yuka Morii's clay work, Ito's creations are an utter joy to see. I'd collect a whole set of cards like this.

Clamperl: Known for sweet and dreamy artwork, illustrator sui depicts Clamperl happily dozing in its shell in a beautiful setting. The ocean floor sparkles with various pastel colors, from a delicate purple to a touch of spring green to a hint of warm red.

Huntail: We get a little cartoony with Huntail by Shigenori Negishi, who depicts this strange, sea-dwelling Pokémon with a simple but effective style that reminds me a bit of American cartoons like Futurama. I like the simple gradient effect of the background that adds depth to the sea.

Gorebyss: Also known for soft and delicate colors, artist Mizue matches the vibes of sui's Clamperl with this school of Gorbyss swimming gracefully through a purple body of water. The colorwork here is fantastic, with the Gorbyss in the distance silhouetted in the same color as the bubbles passing through the Pokémon in the foreground.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.