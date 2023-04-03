The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 11: Mew V Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith continues with the Psychic-type Legendary and Mythical pair, Mewtwo & Mew.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another pair of cards from this set.

The original Kanto Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo gets a holographic card from Atsushi Furusawa. The artwork depicts Mewtwo charging up a horrific attack. Mewtwo doesn't get a reprint or new artwork for its V or VSTAR here, but the Galarian Gallery subset, which we will later spotlight, does feature a Special Illustration Rare VSTAR. Mew does get a pretty new V, though, which features artwork from PLANETA Yamashita, which is different from the V we saw in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.