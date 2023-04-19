The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 26: Volo Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith didn't just focus on the Sword & Shield content from Galar but also included Hisuian Trainers like Volo.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at this Full Art Trainer featuring Volo.

Volo debuted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which takes us back to the ancient region of Hisui. Volo is a Ginkgo Guild merchant and is thought to be an ancestor of Cynthia. Pokémon associated with Volo include Togepi, Gible, Spiritomb, Roserade, Togetic, Hisuian Arcanine, Lucario, Garchomp, and Giratina. Souichirou Gunjima is the artist behind this one. Gunjima has been contributing since Shining Fates and recently drew the Quaxly line of Illustration Rares set to appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.