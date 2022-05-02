Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Snorlax Holo

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at one of the new holographic cards of this set.

Certainly one of the most popular of the original 151 Pokémon, Snorlax features in Dark Phantasma on a rare holofoil card. I personally love how the illustration by artist 0313 looks with this foil. The lush green grass shines with rainbow lines when moved around in the light, giving the impression of flowers even though there are none depicted in the artwork. Snorlax is depicted here doing what it does best — sleeping. I love the dopey grin on this humongous Pokémon's face as it snoozes, which gives me the impression that it's having nice dreams. Perhaps it's dreaming of being an absolute menace in Pokémon GO Battle League by popping off Body Slam after Body Slam.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.