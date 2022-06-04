The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 13: Full Arts Begin

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we move to the Full Arts of the set.

Dragon Majesty is a special set rather than a main series set, so it has a smaller number of cards to collect than most expansions. The Full Arts are among the biggest and best hits you can pull. The direct previous special set, Shining Legends, had Shining Cards, Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, and even an Alternate Art, but Dragon Majesty just has Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, and a Gold GX as the big hits. The Full Art section begins with with Reshiram GX and Kingdra GX, which are respectively drawn by PLANETA Igarashi (Reshiram) and mainstay art house 5ban Graphics (Kingdra). While Sun & Moon-era Full Arts suffer compared to other eras due to the consistent flat, type-based backgrounds, Fire-types tend to look great due to the ruby-red sheen of the textured foil. This makes Reshiram one of the best-looking cards of the set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Arts of this set.