The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 4: Litten & Salandit

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we kick off our journey with more Fire-types.

Litten: Unlike the Charmander and Torchic evolutionary lines, Litten here isn't followed by its two evolutions. I'm really happy to get this Pokémon in here, though, as it is my personal favorite Fire-type starter. Illustrator Ryota Murayama draws a sullen yet adorable Litten here who like he is standing guard to his Alola-based home in the background, keeping an eye out for any looming Dragons who are coming later in the set.

Unlike the Charmander and Torchic evolutionary lines, Litten here isn't followed by its two evolutions. I'm really happy to get this Pokémon in here, though, as it is my personal favorite Fire-type starter. Illustrator draws a sullen yet adorable Litten here who like he is standing guard to his Alola-based home in the background, keeping an eye out for any looming Dragons who are coming later in the set. Salandit: Speaking of adorable, we have a Salandit here drawn by artist MAHOU who looks like he's posing for the camera. This total ham of a Salandit is such a nice addition to this set, and looking at it makes me appreciate how a set titled Dragon Majesty isn't simply focusing on ferocious Pokémon but gets a lot of that much-needed cuteness element in there as well.

Speaking of adorable, we have a Salandit here drawn by artist who looks like he's posing for the camera. This total ham of a Salandit is such a nice addition to this set, and looking at it makes me appreciate how a set titled Dragon Majesty isn't simply focusing on ferocious Pokémon but gets a lot of that much-needed cuteness element in there as well. Salazzle: Artist Naoki Saito draws a beautiful and intimidating Salazzle, who perches on a rock as magma blasts out behind it. The appealing mix of warm and cool tones shows Saito's mastery of colors.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.