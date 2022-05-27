The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 5: Kingdra GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we move from the Fire-types to the Water-types with the Horsea line.

Cards of Dragon Majesty. Credit: Pokémon TCG
  • Horsea: We get two Horsea cards here, with a colorful and cartoony rendition of the Pokémon by Yukiko Baba and a slightly more intense version by Mizue. Two incredibly different vibes here, with Baba's Horsea leaning back in a beautiful bed of coral while the other is on the crest of a wave, blowing out a blinding blast of ink at an unseen enemy.
  • Seadra: Equally intense is the Yumi-illustrated Seadra, which also takes a slightly more realistic approach. While the lineart is done in a way that matches the Pokémon house style, the coloring adds flecks of white to Seadra's scales in order to create a more realistic scene.
  • Kingdra GX: Art house 5ban Graphics delivers one of their best Sun & Moon-era GXs with this intense Kingdra. It appears that Kingdra is leering down at a foe as water bubbles swirl in a spiral around the powerful Water/Dragon-type Pokémon as it prepares to unleash its Hydro Pump.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.

