The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 41: Trainer Gallery Ghosts

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the 30-card Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today, we take a look at three Ghost-type Character Rares. Well, they're Fire-types and Psychic-types on the cards, but Pokémon fans know what I'm talking about. I love how these Ghosts were saved for the Lost Origin Trainer Gallery to boost the spooky aesthetics of this Giratina-themed set.

Chandelure is drawn with its Trainer, Elite Four member Shauntal by artist chibi. This is one of my favorite cards in the Trainer Gallery due to the spooky but warm vibes of Chandelure lighting Shauntal's way as she skims through the library. It's emanating Buffy the Vampire Slayer research vibes. Or Harry Potter Restricted Section vibes, depending on your fictional library of choice.

Gengar, one of the most popular Ghost-types, is drawn with the Miss Fortune Sisters on this Character Rare by artist Akira Komayama. We take it back to ancient Hisui for this one as the Sisters prepare a meal with Gengar, who looks eager to chow down.

Banette is pictured with its Trainer Phoebe. Illustrator Tomomi Kaneko draws these two dancing together. Who says Ghost-types can't get down?

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery section of this expansion.