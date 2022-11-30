The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 47: Crobat CSR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Crobat has been a staple of the Sword & Shield era due to a playable card that has been reinterpreted in many sets. Crobat V has gotten straight up reprints as well as a Shiny version in the Shining Fates Shiny Crobat VMAX Premium Collection. Now, Crobat V also gets a Character Super Rare but this time, it does not get to Dynamax up into a VMAX card. This card, using a simple but impactful anime style, depicts Crobat beating its wings and kicking up a windstorm. Artist GOSSAN is the illustrator of this card. GOSSAN contributed quite a few cards to Sword & Shield – Lost Origin including one of the set's main hits, the Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.