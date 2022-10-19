The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 5: Horsea Line

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move on to the Water-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The Horsea line begins with a beautifully colored and impeccably illustrated Horse card by Tika Matsuno. The use of soft purple, light greenish-blue, and slight touches of orange for the aquatic background sets the perfect vibe. The next card showcases Horsea's evolution Seadra, who is illustrated by artist sui. Seadra is in attack mode here, in sharp focus while the background is out of focus. Finally, AKIRA EGAWA delivers the holographic rare card for Kingdra, which is the ultimate evolution of the line. The coral in the background is beautiful in both the holographic rendition but if you take a look at the actual digital art above.

