The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 21: Diglett Line & Scizor

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Steel-types.

Alolan Diglett: Look at the lonely Diglett, illustrated by Midori Harada . Look at the name of its move: Call for Family. This reminds me of when I accidentally transferred my Diglett in Pokémon GO, so let's just move on before the heartbreak deepens.

Look at the lonely Diglett, illustrated by . Look at the name of its move: Call for Family. This reminds me of when I accidentally transferred my Diglett in Pokémon GO, so let's just move on before the heartbreak deepens. Alolan Dugtrio: This set is heavy on Yuka Morii cards, and this may be one of the best ones. I love how Morii sculpts each of the different styles of hair metal Dugtrio heads, making for such a fun and hilarious image.

This set is heavy on cards, and this may be one of the best ones. I love how Morii sculpts each of the different styles of hair metal Dugtrio heads, making for such a fun and hilarious image. Scizor: Artist Anesak Dynamic delivers an illustration that surely lives up to that surname. Scizor reminds us here that Scyther was part Flying-type as this Steel-type Pokémon blasts through spiraling clouds, its pincher snapping so fast that it's blurry. Scizor has always been a badass Pokémon with some of its Neo-era cards imprinting in my memory forever, and this terrific piece of Scizor art evokes those early appearances for me.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.