The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 32: Zeraora Full Art

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to one of the major cards in the set.

Does Lugia GX steal a bit of the titular Thunder from Zeraora? Yeah, a little. Maybe a lot. That doesn't mean that the Zeraora cards in this set don't hit, though! PLANETA Otani delivers the art for this card, which looks quite cool with the Sun & Moon trademark blue linework, which looks like electricity on Zeraora's body, vibing well with its color palette.

As a Mythical Pokémon, Zeraora was revealed well into the Sun & Moon era. The original games debuting this era and the Alola region came out in November 2016 while Zeraora wasn't revealed until April 2018. As a later arrival, it makes sense that this Mythical Pokémon would lead this set that began winding down the Sun & Moon era. There is also a Rainbow Rare version of Zeraora GX in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, which is considerably more valuable than this card. At the time, Rainbow Rares were better appreciated by the community than they are now.

