The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder: Top Five Cards

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed, but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we spotlight my personal choices for the top five cards of the set.

5 – Espeon: This card isn't a Full Art, isn't a Rainbow Rare, isn't an Ultra Rare… hell, it isn't even a holo. This beautiful Espeon is one of the best Espeons ever printed, and that's saying a lot. The style of the art as well as the overall vibe of the series, evokes the Neo series block to me, and I absolutely love it.

4 – Mimikyu GX Full Art: It's the first Mimikyu Full Art ever, and damn, do I love it. Sun & Moon-era Full Art GXs all use a type-based single color for cards, and the hot pink for Fairy-types just happens to be perfect for Mimikyu. This is a card that I am pained to say I've never pulled myself. Some day!

3 – Lugia GX Rainbow Rare: This is the major chase card of Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, and it is for a reason. Lugia is an iconic Legendary and this is one of the most interesting and fun Secret Rares featuring this Johto favorite.

2 – Ditto Prism Star: We are winding down the Prism Star era, with this card type just appearing in one more expansion after this, and here we are with my absolute favorite Prism Star ever. The more realistic depiction of Ditto here is terrific and almost Burton-esque here, making this an incredibly memorable card.

1 – Professor Elm's Lecture Full Art Trainer Supporter: This is basically a Character Super Rare before that card type existed. The Sun & Moon era is when Full Art Trainers started to get very, very good to the point where they often became preferable to actual Pokémon Full Arts. The feature of the Johto starters, as well as the scene they create with Elm here makes this an easy shot for my top spot.

