The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 12: Quaxly Line

One of the main features of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved is the Paldean Starters including a powerful Quaquaval ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at another one of the main feature Pokémon ex cards in this set.

Quaxly gets two standard cards in this set as well as cards for its evolutions. Artist sui contributes the first Quaxly card, which uses a misty, dreamy color palette showing the duck Pokémon sitting on a grassy plain as a beautiful river passes by reflecting the various gorgeous colors of the terrain behind the Pokémon. The second Quaxly is drawn with strong lines and vibrant colors by Naoki Saitou. Then, Quaxly's evolution of Quaxwell is drawn by Souichirou Gunjima, who shows the evolved form flicking some water at us.

Finall, the ultimate evolution gets an ex. Quaquaval ex is illustrated by 5ban Graphics whose 3D style works well with this new style of border-breaking, glimmering card. Let's get to know Quaquaval ahead by looking at its Dex entries from Scarlet & Violet, which read:

A single kick from a Quaquaval can send a truck rolling. This Pokémon uses its powerful legs to perform striking dances from far-off lands. Dancing in ways that evoke far-away places, this Pokémon mesmerizes all that see it. Flourishes of its decorative water feathers slice into its foes.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

