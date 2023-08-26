Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Tarountula

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 3: Tarountula Line

The spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved focuses on the new Paldean species, Tarountula.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Grass-type cards.

The last time we saw a Tarountula card, this Pokémon was in danger of being chopped by a Scyther. Now, it's chilling! We get two Tarountula cards, with one by Kyoko Umemoto, which shows it sparkling as it chases a ball of yarn (its own?) through a flowery field. Another shows the little Pokémon perched on a branch with some great screen-filtered coloring by artist Mina Nakai. Tarountula, of course, evolves into Spidops, who is intensely creating a web in a new card by Oswaldo KATO.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

