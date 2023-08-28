Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Bramblin, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 5: Bramblin Line

Pokémon TCG's Paldean Starters & Treasures of Ruin-themed expansion, Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved, features the Bramblin line.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Grass-type cards from the expansion.

Bramblin and its evolution Brambleghast make their Pokémon TCG debut in this set. Let's take a look at their Dex entries in order to get to know these Paldean species better. While these cards show up as Grass-types, they are both dual Grass/Ghost-types. First, Bramblin:

A soul unable to move on to the afterlife was blown around by the wind until it got tangled up with dried grass and became a Pokémon. Not even Bramblin knows where it is headed as it tumbles across the wilderness, blown by the wind. It loathes getting wet.

Now, its evolution Brambleghast:

It will open the branches of its head to envelop its prey. Once it absorbs all the life energy it needs, it expels the prey and discards it. Brambleghast wanders around arid regions. On rare occasions, mass outbreaks of these Pokémon will bury an entire town.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

