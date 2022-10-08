The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 20: Full Arts Part 2

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me on a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Pokémon GO.

Due to Pokémon GO being a smaller set, there are a low number of Full Arts and only two Alternate Arts. We'll cover the Alt Arts in the next two spotlights. Today, we take a look at the Dragonite V Full Art by artist 5ban Graphics. 5ban delivers a beautiful background that evokes a light version of a cosmos with sparkling green and blue art with a delicate touch of golden swirls. Illustrator Saki Hayashiro delivers Slaking V Full Art, which is relatively basic but gives a strong, sloth-like characterization to Slaking. Finally, we get the only Full Art Trainer of the set, Professor's Research: Professor Willow by Yusuke Kozaki. The three Team Leaders, Candela, Blanche, and Spark have Rainbow Rare Trainers in this set, but the Full Arts were used as SWSH Black Star Promos in their own boxes.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.