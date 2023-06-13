Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Sprigatito

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 2: Sprigatito Line

Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set begins with the new Paldean Starter Sprigatito and its evolutions.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's first installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's begin with the Grass-type section of the set.

The Grass-type Starter Pokémon Sprigatito debuts in this card which shows its cheery, cute design. Sprigatito is one of three Paldean Starters, including the Water-type Quaxly and the Fire-type Fuecoco. Sprigatito evolves into Floragato who then evolves into the final stage of Meowscarada, who becomes a Grass/Dark-type Pokémon, though the card shown above depicts it only in its Grass-type form. Sprigatito's Dex entries reads:

Its fluffy fur is similar in composition to plants. This Pokémon frequently washes its face to keep it from drying out. The sweet scent its body gives off mesmerizes those around it. The scent grows stronger when this Pokémon is in the sun.

This card is illustrated by Saya Tsuruta who has been contributing to the TCG since Diamond & Pearl – Secret Wonders.

There is a holographic variant of this card that was given out as a promo.

Kouki Saitou illustrates Floragto while Ryota Murayama delivers the holographic rare Meowscarada.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

