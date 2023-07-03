Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: drifloon, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 22: Drifloon Line

Pokémon TCG includes classic species Drifloon and its evolution Drifblim as Psychic-type cards in the March 2023 set Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two more Ghost-types.

Like Shuppet and Banette, who we spotlighted in the last installment of this series, Drifloon and Drifblim are two classic Ghost-types. Drifblim doesn't get the ex treatment like Banette did, but both of these cards are certainly memorable when it comes to the art.

The credits for this gorgeous, ghostly duo are Drifloon by Taira Akitsu and Drifblim by Yuu Nishida. Drifloon is a personal favorite Pokémon of mine, and this Akitsu card may be my favorite Drifloon of all time. That even includes that terrific Shiny Drifloon card from way back in Diamond & Pearl – Stormfront. Akitsu draws Drifloon floating over an expansive bed of flowers as petals fly through a foggy sky, turning this misty image into a beautiful mix of dismal and hopeful. The life and death imagery continues with the bony trees in the distance. Absolutely stunning image and potentially the best artwork of this set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

