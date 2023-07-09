Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Great Tusk, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 28: Great Tusk Ex

Paradox Pokémon, ancient or futuristic relatives of modern species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, arrive in the Pokémon TCG.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at another ex from this set featuring a Paradox Pokémon.

Paradox Pokémon are a group of either ancient or futuristic relatives of modern Pokémon that were introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. This card features Great Tusk, which is a relative of Donphan from the distant past. Great Tusk's Dex entries read:

Sightings of this Pokémon have occurred in recent years. The name Great Tusk was taken from a creature listed in a certain book. This creature resembles a mysterious Pokémon that, according to a paranormal magazine, has lived since ancient times.

This Pokémon TCG card, like its Iron Treads counterpart, which shows a futuristic Donphan (stay tuned for that!), is illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Due to the style of ex cards we actually don't get a good look at this Pokémon's awesome design, but the Special Illustration Rare, which we'll cover in a future installment, more than satisfies on that front.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

