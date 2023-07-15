Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Varoom

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 34: Varoom Line

Shin Nagasawa, nagimiso, and Anesaki Dynamic illustrate the Varoom and Revavroom line in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet expansion.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the new Paldean species Varoom and its evolutionary line.

Varoom gets two cards and its evolution Revavroom gets one. In the video games, they are Steel/Poison-type Pokémon, and in the Pokémon TCG, they show up as Steel-types. Let's get to know Varoom through its Dex entries:

It is said that this Pokémon was born when an unknown poison Pokémon entered and inspirited an engine left at a scrap-processing factory. The steel section is Varoom's actual body. This Pokémon clings to rocks and converts the minerals within into energy to fuel its activities.

And now Revavroom:

It creates a gas out of poison and minerals from rocks. It then detonates the gas in its cylinders— now numbering eight—to generate energy. Revavroom viciously threatens others with the sound of its exhaust. It sticks its tongue out from its cylindrical mouth and sprays toxic fluids.

From left to right, Shin Nagasawa draws the first Varoom, nagimiso the second, and Anesaki Dynamic illustrates Revavroom.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!