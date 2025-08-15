Posted in: Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Drops New Promo For The Guild

The Guild gets its own glory ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as the team went above and beyond to promote the entity

Article Summary Activision launches an immersive promo campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's new faction, The Guild

The Guild now features fake ads in Wired and Forbes, plus a realistic website and Instagram presence

Latest Black Ops 7 trailer showcases The Guild's robot soldiers and bold claims to protect humanity

Black Ops 7 continues the series' story in 2035, with new Co-op Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes

Activision released a new trailer today for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as they celebrate The Guild coming into power in a way you wouldn't expect. The promotions team behind this went above and beyond as they went to make the company look like a legit entity in real life, as they took out ads and "cover" placements this week in Wired and Forbes, launched its own Instagram page with ads running throughout your feed (which you will most likely skip over), and even launching its own website to make it look like a real company doing business.

To top all of it off, they made a brand new trailer, which you can see above, showing off the company holding a press conference letting you know they have decided to put mechanized soldiers and other robots out into the world to "protect humanity." Its one hell of a promotional campaign for a video game, and we suspect they're not done yet, as we know a bigger presentation is on the horizon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

For the first time in Call of Duty history, developers Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players Black Ops titles back-to-back with the confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict and psychological warfare following the narrative events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. With cutting-edge technology in hand, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else. Squad up with friends or play solo in the innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in the signature Multiplayer mode packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!