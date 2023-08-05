Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 52: Full Arts – 3

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, the first Paldea-focused expansion of the card game, features thirteen Pokémon ex as Full Art Secret Rares.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the final four Full Arts of the set.

Today's spotlight includes four Full Art Pokémom ex: Koraidon ex, Toxicroak ex, Iron Treads ex, and Oinkologne ex. This brings the full list of Scarlet & Violet Full Art Pokémon to:

Spidops ex Full Art by takuyoa

Tera Arcanine ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

Tera Gyarados ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

Magnezone ex Full Art by PLANETA Tsuji

Miraidon ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

Gardevoir ex Full Art by N-DESIGN Inc.

Banette ex Full Art by PLANETA Mochizuki

Great Tusk ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

Koraidon ex Full Art by aky CG Works

Toxicroak ex Full Art by PLANETA Hiiragi

Iron Treads ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

Gyarados ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics

Oinkologne ex Full Art by aky CG Works

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

