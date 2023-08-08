Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 57: Penny & Team Star

Our Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set series continues, venturing into the Full Art Trainer Supporters of Penny & Team Star Grunt.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at more Full Art Trainers.

Penny is a mysterious character with a secret identity from the Scarlet & Violet games. Skilled in machinery and computers, she is shy and aloof in her class at Naranja Academy in Scarlet or Uva Academy in Violet. Penny is an Eevee-themed Trainer, as evidenced by her backpack, and she uses Eeveelutions in her battles. Due to her secret identity, which we will leave unrevealed here, she will likely appear in major future cards in the Scarlet & Violet era. Team Star is Paldea's villainous team made up of delinquent students from the two versions of the academies who are known for tormenting other students.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!