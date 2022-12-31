The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 26: Magearna V

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we will check out some more Steel-types from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

We kick off today's previews with Cobalion, the Steel/Fighting-type Legendary from Unova that is part of the Swords of Justice trio, with art by Shin Nagasawa that shows the Pokémon looming over the precipice of a cliff, noble enough to make me hear the opening song from The Lion King. We then get a Pika-clone with Togedemaru with art by kawayoo, who pictures this rotund Pokémon letting off a concentrated blast of electricity. It looks like it's about to power up and go Super Saiyan here. Our previews end with N-DESIGN Inc.'s Magearna V, which is the first time we have seen Magearna on an Ultra Rare since XY – Steam Siege, which I must say remains a criminally underrated set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.