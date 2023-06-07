Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forgotlings, Hitcents, indie games, ThroughLine Games

Fantasy Action-Adventure Game Forgotlings Announced For Early 2024

Forgotlings will be coming to PC sometime next year, as you are the only hope to protect a world from being engulphed in shadows.

Indie game developer ThroughLine Games, along with publisher Hitcents have revealed their new fantasy action-adventure title Forgotlings is coming next year. The game will have you set foot into the Forgotten Lands as Fig, a gifted posing doll, as you will embark on a quest to unite different tribes of forgotlings to fight against an "enigmatic beast" that will apparently engulf the world in darkness. No longer with your human owners, forced to survive in the harshest conditions, you are their only hope. You can check out a couple of videos below of the game, along with more info below, as it is set to be released sometime in early 2024.

"Take charge as the captain of The Volare, Fig's ship and base of operations, alongside his crew of forgotlings. Save settlements from pesky bandits and other critters through combat mechanics that blend hack-and-slash with strategy and stealth. Choose the next destination in a 2.5D semi-open-world Metroidvania, from uncovering ancient secrets that lie buried in the desert Dunes, to climbing the magnificent Agora Mountains and exploring the majestic Falls. Learn about forgotling psychology to better respond in interactive conversations and build relationships and allies that could determine the fate of a tribe."

"Engage in side-quests or earn a reputation by challenging forgotlings to a game of INA, a popular board game transcending tribe affiliations. Search for Power Stones to include in customizable INA decks, or mine for crystals in the environment to place as bets. Join tournaments and climb the ranks to become a Grandmaster, or simply play a match as a form of icebreaker to unlock dialogues and connect with forgotlings. Thousands of traditionally hand-drawn animation frames combined with full voice acting and a score featuring choir ensemble Theatre of Voices (Arrival, Mary Magdalene) provide an immersive experience deep in an imaginative world and an emotional story about things we have forgotten and the power of diversity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!