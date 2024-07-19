Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Goodbye Seoul

Goodbye Seoul Releases Gameplay Trailer At BitSummit Drift 2024

Check out the latest trailer for the game Goodbye Seoul as Neowiz showed off more of the gameplay during BitSummit Drift 2024.

Article Summary Neowiz debuts Goodbye Seoul gameplay trailer at BitSummit 2024, showcasing new features.

Explore a dystopian Seoul in this puzzle-platformer adventure with protagonist Rion.

Navigate a lawless, danger-filled Seoul in search of a secret space evacuation project.

Goodbye Seoul entices with 2.5D pixel art and stealth-based puzzle-solving gameplay.

Developer JINO Games and publisher Neowiz released a brand new trailer for Goodbye Seoul at BitSummit 2024 this week. The video is the first chance people have had to see the game since it was renamed (previously known as Chasing the End), and there is a demo to play if you happen to be attending in Japan right now (or online as its available on Steam as well). Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to find out when it will be released.

Goodbye Seoul

In the face of an impending asteroid collision, Seoul transforms completely. Our protagonist, Rion, ventures into the unknown, tracing the steps of a covert operation intended for space evacuation. Goodbye Seoul is a puzzle-platformer adventure game set in a perilous Seoul. Players solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and unfold a captivating story amid the city's ruins. Rion's journey takes her through the remains of Seoul in search of clues regarding this secretive project. This collapsed city is fraught with peril, from the rubble to the rogues and the remnants of rebellion eyeing Rion with hostile intent. She must overcome these diverse obstacles and threats to find the clues pointing toward mankind's last beacon of hope—the secret project.

With only six months left until an asteroid endangers Earth, once vibrant Seoul has morphed into a violent, lawless place. Join Rion in navigating Seoul, rendered in unique 2.5D pixel art graphics, to search for hidden clues. As Seoul teeters on the brink of despair under the shadow of an asteroid threat, Rion faces the truth behind the secret space evacuation project. Explore the ruins of the once lively city on a quest for hope's last remnants, driven by courage and bonds in a city that's fallen apart. In a Seoul rendered dysfunctional, danger lurks around every corner. Use all available means to navigate the obstacles laid before you. Direct confrontation isn't always necessary. Strategically use the environment to hide, divert attention, or even subdue enemies. Outwit dangerous situations both wisely and stealthily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!