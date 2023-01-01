The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 28: Regidrago VSTAR

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, a Galarian Legendary gets its first-ever Ultra Rare in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Regidrago and Regielecki were forgotten members of the Legendary Titans group of Pokémon that was originally the Titans of Hoenn: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Regidrago arrived in the Crown Tundra DLC of the Sword & Shield games as a new Dragon-type addition to the Titans. It first appeared in the TCG in the set Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies as a holographic rare and again appeared as a standard card in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. It finally gets the Ultra Rare treatment with N-DESIGN Inc. contributing a Regidrago V that is strangely close to the Pokémon. The Regidrago VSTAR by PLANETA Yamashita offers a much better look at the interesting, unique design of this Legendary Titan.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.