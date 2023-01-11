The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 38: Lugia & Ho-Oh Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the Full Art cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest culminates with stunning Lugia & Ho-Oh cards.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The final two Full Art Pokémon-V of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest are, of course, the Legendary birds of Johto. Back in the XY era, when Secret Rares were far less frequently used, these two cards would've likely been the chase cards of any set in which they appear. Here, not the case, as Lugia has far bigger hits including two Secret Rares and an Alternate Art. However, both cards are solid with Lugia's looking like it is busting a move. The true beauty is Ho-Oh, though. Sometimes, cards make Ho-Oh look a bit derpy, but this beautiful Full Art, with its bright cosmos background, makes Ho-Oh live up to the majesty of that time Ash saw it way back in the early days of the anime, before Johto was announced.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.