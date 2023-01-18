The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 45: Worker & More Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest includes Full Art Trainer cards featuring Wallace, Gym Trainers, and the new female Worker.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The first two cards pictured here are Trainer Classes rather than specific characters. Gym Trainers, introduced in Generation Eight, are tasked in the franchise with helping Gym Leaders on their missions. Their Pokémon of choice are themed to the type preference of their Gym Leaders. In Galar, specific Gyms also show their Gym Trainers using different Balls.

Workers are a Trainer Class that has been around since Generation Three. It wasn't until Generation Eight's Sword & Shield games, though, that they were depicted as women. This makes this specific worker quite a solid pick for the final SWSH-era set. Finally, Wallace is the Gym Leader of Sootopolis Gym where he specializes in Water-type Pokémon. He later becomes the Champion of the Pokémon League in Emerald.

This now closes out the Full Art section of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of this expansion.