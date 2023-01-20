The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 47: Rainbow Trainers Our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG's final main series Sword & Shield set, Silver Tempest, moves to the Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Trainers that get Rainbow Rare cards in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest include:

Brandon

Candice

Furisode Girl

Lance

Serena

Wallace

Worker

As I mentioned in the last installment about Rainbow Rare Pokémon VMAX and VSTAR, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest will also be the final Pokémon TCG set with Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters. The Scarlet & Violet era will continue the trend that Crown Zenith, January 2023's special set, started with Trainers getting Special Illustrator Rares that depict the Trainers in scenes, much like Alternate Arts. A much better option, in my opinion. I will miss Rainbow Rares to an extent, but that will grow into nostalgia. Letting artists flex their skills and beautify the hobby is the way to go.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret section of this expansion.