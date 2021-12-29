The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 6

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Dialga GX and Palkia GX: These two are quite similar in execution, almost looking like the images were meant to connect. As far as Legendaries go, this is about a dynamic as a duo of Pokémon can get. The art on these is just okay to me, though, with the reliance that GX cards has on 3D-style artwork limited the cards a bit. I personally love these Pokémon and this isn't at all a bad depiction of them, but looking back, I do wish that we'd see the Pokémon TCG experiment more with GXs the way that they ended up doing with Vs.

Eevee: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism includes two Eevee cards, and this one easily wins my heart. I love cards that depict scenes with multiple Pokémon, and this does just that with artwork showing three Eevees frolicking through the woods. To me, it is charming common cards like this that can truly elevate a set. Looking at the Sun & Moon era up until this point, Ultra Prism ends up having some of the better Ultra Rares while its common and uncommon cards are quite a bit weaker than those of other sets, like Guardians Rising and Burning Shadows. This card is one of the few that has an illustration that truly stands out.

