The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 9

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

When it comes to the Full Art Pokémon cards of Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, these are the two biggest hits. They're only trumped here by the Full Art Trainers, which are a whole different conversation. Here, we see the Pokémon TCG follow through on a pattern that begins at the beginning of this block with Umbreon GX and Espeon GX being the biggest hits of the first Generation 7 set, Sun & Moon base. The second set, Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising, delivered Sylveon GX as its chase card. Then, a few sets passed with nary an Eeveelution until now, when we get two: Leafeon GX and Glaceon GX. Both of these Full Arts look way better in person when you can really see the texture shine. The flat colors do the digital version no favors, and this is a problem that is all through the Sun & Moon era, but when seen in person, the green sparkles like emerald and the blue, like a sheet of ice. These are two beautiful cards that elevate Ultra Prism beyond a simple Trainer chase.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.