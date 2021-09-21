The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 10

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Galarian Articuno: Just like the forms of Urshifu, the new Legendaries of Battle Styles, got their first holo rares after their launch as Ultra Rares, the Legendaries of Chilling Reign get their first holo rares here in Evolving Skies after their Ultra Rare launch. All three Galarian Birds get holo rares in this Pokémon TCG set. The Articuno, I have to say, is a bit too computer-generated in style for my taste, especially in a set that has artwork as interesting and varied as Evolving Skies does.

Just like the forms of Urshifu, the new Legendaries of Battle Styles, got their first holo rares after their launch as Ultra Rares, the Legendaries of Chilling Reign get their first holo rares here in Evolving Skies after their Ultra Rare launch. All three Galarian Birds get holo rares in this Pokémon TCG set. The Articuno, I have to say, is a bit too computer-generated in style for my taste, especially in a set that has artwork as interesting and varied as Evolving Skies does. Espeon V & VMAX: I love these two and would put them right up there under Sylveon as my favorite Pokémon V and VMAX of the set. The V is simple but fun, with a worm's eye view of Espeon bounding through the forest. Then, the VMAX has major magical cat vibes. The sleekness of Espeon reminds me specifically of the breed Oriental Shorthair, with their bit ears and thin, slinky body. Espeon oozes mystery and majesty in this card, which somehow manages to stand out in a set populated almost entirely with standout Pokémon cards.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.