The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 18

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Duraludon V & VMAX: We have a building! Listen, you have to respect Duraludon for getting in the ring. Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies may be the most stacked Pokémon TCG set of all time, with Ultra Rares featuring Rayquaza and all of the Eeveelutions. Alternate Arts galore. Not only does Duraludon, a new Galar Pokémon who looks more like a dishwasher than a Dragon, get a V, VMAX, Full Art, Rainbow Rare, and two Alternates, it also is a set mascot!

Regidrago holo-rare: Regidrago debuts in the Pokémon TCG like the other new addition to the Regi family, Regieleki, with a strong holographic card. Debuting this way does make me think that we won't receive Regieleki and Regidrago Vs during the current Sword & Shield era, though, which is a bit of a shame.

