The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 21

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Flareon V Full Art: This is probably the oddest of the Eeveelution Vs. The background doesn't really match Flareon's vibe, and it sort of looks like the pattern you'd see on a dixie cup in a relative's bathroom. You know what, though? I love it. The weird brush strokes, the random dab of purple in the top right, and the expression on Flareon's face that seems to be asking "What's going on here?" really work for me in a weird way.

Volcarona V Full Art: Of all the non-Eeveelution and non-Dragon Full Arts in the Pokémon TCG set, this may be the best. The burst of rainbow that looks sort of like petals and sort of like flames works perfectly for the beautiful Volcarona.

Gyarados V Full Art: Gyarados may have been one of the main pulls of any other set, much like other Kanto favorites Lapras and Snorlax were in the Sword & Shield base set. It's not that this V is bland, but it's just not striking enough to stand out in a set as stunning as Evolving Skies.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.