The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 30

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Rayquaza makes up many of the best pulls in the set. Here, we have the Full Art Rayquaza V and the Alternate Art Rayquaza V. I like the Full Art, which showcases an iconic depiction of the gum-toothed Rayray which brings to mind the classic Rayquaza EX Full Art from Pokémon TCG: Black & White – Dragons Exalted. Even the background is similar. The Alternate Art V is, though, the best Rayquaza card in the set in my opinion. I'd even put it above the main chase card in the set, the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, due to the incredible artwork by Ryuta Fuse. It reminds me of the Character Cards from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse which showed Pokémon and their trainers together. Here, we see Rayquaza with Zinnia, a trainer known for traveling with a Whismur named Aster. The games suggest Whismur is named after someone from Zinnia's life who died.

