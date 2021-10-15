The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 33

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Now, we begin to get into the trainers. Due to the demand for Alternate Arts, there are no super sought-after Trainer Supporters in this set. In any other set, though, many of these, I personally feel, would've been chase cards. Here, we have the beautifully colored Aroma Lady and the hilarious and dynamic Copycat, with the latter showing this character posing as various Galar trainers. In addition to these, next time we will cover Gordie, Raihan, and Zinnia's Resolve. All told, four of the five Full Art Trainer Supporters are incredible, making this likely the strongest offering of this card type in this entire era of the Pokémon TCG. While the collector interest focuses on other cards in the set, these are clearly strong offerings that will potentially be more appreciated the further we get from the set's initial release.

