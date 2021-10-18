The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 36

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

The Alternate Art cards may be the big hits of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and, indeed, all current Pokémon TCG sets. Rainbow Rares are still beautiful Secret Rare cards, though, and the popularity of Alternate Arts has actually made these a bit easier to obtain in some ways. Though the pull rates remain the same, those looking to buy these cards as singles will have perhaps an easier time. Look at the above cards, for instance. Trevenant VMAX and Dracozolt VMAX were never going to be chase cards, but the Gyrados VMAX? In a different set, that may have been the chase card. Now, though, it remains relatively low in value, which makes it easier for completionists like myself to scoop these up.

