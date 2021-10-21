The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 39

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

I mentioned this for their main entries in the set and I'll say it again here: the Garbodor and Lycanroc care in Evolving Skies are destined to be overlooked due to the overall incredible features of this Pokémon TCG set. Busting at the seams with Eeveelution and Dragon-type cards, this was never a fair set for what some would consider to be filler cards. Personally, I'm a pretty big fan of the Trubbish/Garbodor line and I find Garbodor's Gigantamax form shown on this VMAX to be one of the most creative Gigantamax designs, full stop. Lycanroc is also a nice card, with the VMAX artwork in both its standard and Rainbow Rare versions looking like a huge improvement over the lackluster Pokémon-V it appears on in this set.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.