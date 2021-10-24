The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 42

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Duraludon never really had a chance in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. As the fourth series mascot after Rayquaza (the most popular Dragon-type) and the two most popular Eeveelutions with Umbreon and Sylveon, what could this dragon who looks like a skyscraper do? Now, looking at the cards themselves? Not bad! In another, less insane set, Duraludon may have been a bit of a chase. The Rainbow Rare is fairly standard, but the Alternate Art is more awe-inspiring than it may seem at first glance. It goes for the hyper-detailed approach, giving Pokémon TCG collectors an idea of what it would look like if a Pokémon like Duraludon went Gigantamax mode in the real world. Swirling with radiant red power, Duraludon sure is a force to behold here. It's just not quite Rayray or an Eeveelution, and that's okay.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.