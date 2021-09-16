The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 5

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Vaporeon VMAX: This is another single VMAX, meaning that the standard Pokémon-V for Vaporeon was pulled out of the set and repurposed as a Black Star Promo. The textured VMAX remains an incredible pull.

This is another single VMAX, meaning that the standard Pokémon-V for Vaporeon was pulled out of the set and repurposed as a Black Star Promo. The textured VMAX remains an incredible pull. Suicune V: Suicune is the equivalent of a cult favorite when it comes to Legendary Pokémon. It may not have the Gen 1 iconic presence of Mewtwo or the widespread adoration of Rayquaza, but Suicune has an incredibly intense fanbase. This propelled Suicune's card from Shining Fates, a standard Shiny card, over even Full Art Shiny Vs and VMAXs to, at a time, the second-highest valued card in the set. I think it comes down to this Pokémon's incredible design. Personally, I remember watching the Full Arts and Alternate Arts of the set get released and was surprised that Suicune didn't get one. It would've been one of the most coveted cards in this Pokémon TCG expansion.

