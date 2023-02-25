The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 18: Dark-types

Alolan Grimer, Absol, Spiritomb, and Zorua were all featured as Dark-types in Pokémon TCG's popular Sun & Moon era set, Team Up.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we kick off the Dark-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Team Up cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Sun & Moon – Team Up is primarily Kanto focused, but because Dark-types didn't exist when Kanto was created, there isn't anything to pull from there. We still have quite a few solid cards here, with an Alolan Grimer so toxic that SATOSHI NAKAI illustrates it making leaves lose their green with a single breath. Artist nagimiso delivers a pouncing Absol set over a setting sun that paints the sky a beautiful, rosy shade of pink. HYOGONOSUKE illustrates a unique and fun Spiritomb set in a graveyard, with the graves juuust stone-like enough to not scare kids who pull this from a (now, pretty expensive) pack of Sun & Moon – Team Up. Finally, we end with Naoyo Kimura giving the adorable Zorua a soft touch in this illustration that plays against its Dark-typing with a beautiful and floral background.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.

